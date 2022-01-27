Cele speaks out over KZN mass murders and pledges to nab killers ‘come hell or high water’

DURBAN - DRUG wars, revenge and feuds are the leading causes for mass murders in KwaZulu-Natal. This is according to Police Minister Bheki Cele, who held a media briefing yesterday to provide an update on the arrests in two recent mass shootings in KZN in which 14 people were killed.

Cele said it was concerning that KZN recorded 229 incidents of multiple murders between April 1 last year and January 23 this year, in which 531 people were slain. He said most of the murders took place in the eThekwini Municipality, followed by the uMgungundlovu Municipality. “While the motives for some of these attacks are still the subject of police investigation, drug wars, retaliation and revenge remain the leading causes for cases where motives have been established. Arguments are the third-highest causative factor for multiple killings. “The top three areas for multiple murders are at the home of the victims or perpetrator, or the home of a family member, friend or neighbour. Many of the victims were also gunned down in the streets, in open fields or while inside a car, taxi or bus.”

Speaking on the recent multiple shootings, Cele said the murder of 14 people in 24 hours was simply unacceptable, and this had led him and other police leadership to visit the province. “We came down on a mission to find out what exactly is going on, and how far the police are from bringing to book the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. We were also inundated with calls from various concerned sectors of society, urging the SAPS to act fast, so that the province doesn’t erupt in violence, fuelled by such attacks. “I want to take this opportunity to make it clear that the police ministry and the SAPS management at both the national and provincial level, will not sit back and allow the province of KZN to once again be turned into a battlefield.”

Speaking on the Richmond shooting on January 14 in which eight people were killed at a homestead in Esigcakeni, Cele said seven suspects were arrested. “A multi-disciplinary operation was conducted in the Richmond area and resulted in the arrest of seven suspects, aged between 21 and 43 years, who were found to be in possession of several high-calibre firearms, ammunition and drugs.” Cele added that one suspect had been arrested in connection with the Inanda shooting, where six people were killed on January 14 in Amaoti.

He said progress was being made in the investigation into the KwaMakhutha shootings that took place on Sunday, where four men were killed. Cele said the mass murders painted a grim picture, and left hundreds of families looking for answers and searching for justice and closure. “We owe it to the victims of these multiple shootings and all victims of murders, to go over and above the normal call of duty and find these killers, come hell or high water.”