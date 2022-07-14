Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Cele to meet KZN taxi associations to address safety concerns after a spate of attacks

Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Picture: Phill Magakoe

Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Picture: Phill Magakoe

Published 20m ago

Share

Durban – Minister of Police Bheki Cele is scheduled to lead a taxi industry stakeholder meeting with taxi owners and other role players in the industry in the Ugu and Harry Gwala districts of KwaZulu-Natal to address safety concerns.

The meeting will be held today at the Ugu Sport and Leisure Centre in Gamalakhe.

Story continues below Advertisement

The ministry said the planned consultative meeting was called after a spate of attacks in the industry in which taxi owners, drivers and members of the taxi industry leadership and the public have been injured and killed.

“It is hoped the engagement, which will also be attended by transport officials from the province led by acting MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Jomo Sibiya, will put in place short- and long-term measures undertaken by the SAPS to address taxi industry safety concerns in the district,” it said.

THE MERCURY

More on this

Related Topics:

SAPSKwaZulu-NatalBheki CeleTaxisCrime and courtsSafety

Share

Recent stories by:

Karen Singh