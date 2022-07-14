Cele to meet KZN taxi associations to address safety concerns after a spate of attacks

Durban – Minister of Police Bheki Cele is scheduled to lead a taxi industry stakeholder meeting with taxi owners and other role players in the industry in the Ugu and Harry Gwala districts of KwaZulu-Natal to address safety concerns.
The meeting will be held today at the Ugu Sport and Leisure Centre in Gamalakhe.
The ministry said the planned consultative meeting was called after a spate of attacks in the industry in which taxi owners, drivers and members of the taxi industry leadership and the public have been injured and killed.
“It is hoped the engagement, which will also be attended by transport officials from the province led by acting MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Jomo Sibiya, will put in place short- and long-term measures undertaken by the SAPS to address taxi industry safety concerns in the district,” it said.