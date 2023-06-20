Celebrate International Day of Yoga with millions across the world at Moses Mabhida Stadium

Durban - The Consulate General of India in Durban, in partnership with eThekwini Municipality, is hosting an International Day of Yoga (IDY) event on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at People’s Park, Moses Mabhida Stadium. The ninth International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21.

The consulate said the event, under the theme “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, would start from 8.30am for 9am to 12.30pm. “This day emphasises the significance of promoting yoga to improve health, well-being and build a more peaceful and harmonious world. This day also serves as an opportunity for people to come together and experience the transformative power of yoga.” The consulate said the proposal of India to declare June 21 International Day of Yoga’ was approved by 1 93 members of the UN General Assembly, with 177 co-sponsoring countries.

“This year, 2023, we are celebrating Yoga under the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakan’, a celebration of India's gift to humanity with the ‘public partnership’ or Jan Bhaagidari approach of mobilising communities across the globe to come together on 21 June 2023,” it said. The consulate said early estimates were that 250 million people were expected to participate worldwide. “This year also marks 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and South Africa. The yoga event will be followed by a cultural performance, including an India classical performance and Zulu dance performed by the local South African community,” the consulate said.

Yoga was used to promote the ninth International Day of Yoga which is celebrated annually on June 21. The Indian Navy Ship INS Trishul visited Durban, where yoga was conducted to promote the ninth International Day of Yoga which is celebrated annually on June 21. Picture: Supplied.