South Africa - Durban - 15 April 2019 - Bhekokwakhe "Bheki" Hamilton Cele is the South African Minister of the Police. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele’s comment that he believed private citizens should not have firearms came days before a Sydenham SAPS officer was shot dead on the M19 in Durban. It is alleged that he was shot by a motorist who believed he was being hijacked.

It is believed the constable, whose name is known to The Mercury but cannot be published, was patrolling the area in an unmarked vehicle when the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, the officer and two other colleagues from the Sydenham Crime Prevention Unit, spotted a vehicle parked alongside the M19 with its hazard lights on and decided to investigate.

Naidoo said that as the constable approached the vehicle, an occupant of the vehicle shot and killed him. It was unclear whether the officer was dressed in his uniform.

He said the suspect fled but later handed himself over at the Sydenham police station.

“A team of forensic experts and seasoned investigators from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) has been tasked with investigating a case of murder,” Naidoo said.

He added that the constable’s name was being withheld until his next of kin had been informed.

Sydenham Community Policing Forum spokesperson Satish Dhupelia said that since there had been a rise in crime in Reservoir Hills, the Sydenham police station had decided to send out undercover officers in unmarked vehicles to patrol the area.

“There are many escape routes in the area that make it easier for criminals to move around, so having unmarked vehicles and plain-clothes officers helps with monitoring their movement. It is really unfortunate that something like this happened,” Dhupelia said. However, he disagreed with Cele’s call for the removal of firearms from civilians.

“If guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns. In many instances, we’ve seen guns saving people while they were involved in hijackings or other crimes, and it won’t be right to not allow civilians to have some sort of self-defence,” Dhupelia said.

During an event at which 30039 firearms were destroyed at Arcelor Mittal’s plant in Vereeniging on Wednesday, Cele said South Africa would be better off if only its armed forces, and not private citizens, had access to firearms.

However, opposition parties did not agree with Cele.

The DA’s Dianne Kohler Barnard said Cele should not make “populist” statements when South Africans lived in fear of criminals.

“It is a ridiculous statement to make because civilians obviously feel the need to defend themselves. Most of the guns used in heists, robberies and murders are SAPS firearms that was either lost or sold by an officer at some point,” she said.

Kohler Barnard added that legal firearm holders had to “jump through hoops”, while some officers were still without the correct permits and competency tests.

The IFP’s Narend Singh said ordinary civilians should have the comfort of knowing that they could protect themselves and their property.

Speaking to The Mercury on condition of anonymity, Durban police officers said they also believed citizens should have the means to protect themselves.

One officer said there were not enough police officers to protect all residents.

“Until there are enough officers, we should not take away guns from civilians. There are many people who do not feel safe and the truth is we cannot protect everyone, so I don’t blame them for wanting to protect themselves,” said the policeman.

However, lobby group Guns Free SA’s Adèle Kirsten welcomed Cele’s call.

“Our data shows that handguns are a key risk to crimes that happen in the home and on the street. They are easy to conceal and easy to use. We have to start by going after the weapons that cause the greatest damage to society, and in our case it is handguns,” she said.

THE MERCURY