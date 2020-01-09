Several sources who spoke to The Mercury said their phones had been hacked by a syndicate that accessed their WhatsApp accounts and started sending messages to their contacts, asking for money, after they illegally ported their number.
Andiswa Mdisthwa, who was targeted, said she first got an SMS telling her that her number had been ported from Vodacom to MTN, yet she had not applied for sim porting.
“A few minutes later, I received a notification on WhatsApp which said: ‘your cellphone number is no longer registered with WhatsApp on this phone. This is because you are registered on another phone’. I then verified that I was still a user and got a pin. As soon as I entered the pin, all my contacts disappeared,” said Mdisthwa. She said the hacker sent messages to random contacts, asking them for R1000 via eWallet.
“I managed to get my number back and only two people told me that they sent the money. I had to repay them,” she said.