Cellphone number porting scam targets WhatsApp users









Cellphone users have been warned to be on the lookout for a number porting scam where fraudsters hack their devices and solicit money from their contacts. (Photo: IANS) Durban - Cellphone users have been warned to be on the lookout for a number porting scam where fraudsters hack their devices and solicit money from their contacts. Several sources who spoke to The Mercury said their phones had been hacked by a syndicate that accessed their WhatsApp accounts and started sending messages to their contacts, asking for money, after they illegally ported their number. Andiswa Mdisthwa, who was targeted, said she first got an SMS telling her that her number had been ported from Vodacom to MTN, yet she had not applied for sim porting. “A few minutes later, I received a notification on WhatsApp which said: ‘your cellphone number is no longer registered with WhatsApp on this phone. This is because you are registered on another phone’. I then verified that I was still a user and got a pin. As soon as I entered the pin, all my contacts disappeared,” said Mdisthwa. She said the hacker sent messages to random contacts, asking them for R1000 via eWallet. “I managed to get my number back and only two people told me that they sent the money. I had to repay them,” she said.

Vodacom said it was aware of the scam.

“The vast majority of port requests are legitimate and we have not seen a spike in this type of activity in recent days. In the event of a fraudulent port request, the customer will receive an SMS alerting them to a port request. To reject a port, the customer must respond to the SMS with the number “1” within 50 minutes of receiving the SMS. If there is no response, the port will be approved,” said Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy.

MTN executive of corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan said it was aware of incidents of porting fraud, and they were working to help affected customers and identify the source of the fraud.

O’Sullivan said the porting process involved a donor network and a recipient network and it was the responsibility of a donor network to have security measures in place to protect their customers.

“The recipient network is required to do security checks and request for proof of address and ID before doing a port. In the incidents reported this week, MTN has been the recipient network in the majority of known cases and therefore the porting process had not been initiated by MTN. Porting fraud begins with criminals accessing personal information, through any number of ways,” she said.

She added that it was critical to protect your personal information.

Acting chief executive of South African Banking Risk Information Centre, Susan Potgieter, said fraudulent number porting was not new and was done as an alternative to SIM swops, so that fraudsters could receive all communications intended for the victim.

She said fraudulent porting would not automatically give a fraudster access to the victim’s bank account.

