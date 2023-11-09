Census 2022: KZN on right path – but progress needed

Durban - While KwaZulu-Natal is doing well with its electrification drive and the provision of piped water, statistics show more needs to be done to make KZN a smart province. Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke yesterday presented the provincial results of Census 2022, which were released last month, in an official handover presentation to the executive council of KZN.

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the census provided an opportunity to obtain data with key demographic indicators such as population size, composition of households, their living circumstances and geographical distribution among others. The population of KZN has grown from 8.9 million in 1996 to 12.4 million in 2022. “We’ve got 10.5 million that are black African and followed by 1.1 million which are Indian Asian, followed by 183 000 which are classified as coloured and whites which make up 513 377 or more of the population,” said the premier.

Dube-Ncube said the provincial results showed that the population in all districts had increased, with eThekwini having the highest population with 4.2 million people followed by uMgungundlovu with 1.2 million. She said although government would like to position KZN as a smart province the statistics showed the province had a long way to go in terms of connectivity. “The advent of the fourth industrial revolution and the mainstreaming of artificial intelligence must be a reality to all of us,” said Dube-Ncube.

However, she added that KZN was largely rural. “I’m sure the usage of 100% digital multimode options of data is still something that we are all working towards and it was also presented as some of the challenges in our province,” said the premier. She said the provincial government was pleased to hear that South Africa had moved with speed when it came to the electrification of the country.

“In 1996 the Western Cape had the highest access to electricity and to date as KZN we are following the national trajectory with many of our municipalities and we are doing very well in terms of electrification,” she said. Dube-Ncube added that what was also encouraging was the number of households with access to piped water in their dwellings or inside their yards. “We’re doing very well in terms of the statistics and there is also a lot of work that we still have to pay special attention to in terms of implementing the turnaround strategy on the issues of maintenance of our infrastructure.

“What we would normally see is that we do a lot of investment in infrastructure but because of the lack of maintenance we tend to regress in terms of the access to those services,” she said. The premier said the data would help the government to plan better in terms of how to serve communities and where resources needed to go. Dube-Ncube said the data was highlighting the massive responsibility of the government of KZN and the executive council.