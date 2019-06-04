Durban - Pupils started writing exams yesterday at Mariannridge Secondary School near Pinetown, a week after other high schools, due to disruptions at the school. Angry parents locked and welded the school’s gates shut, out of frustration, last week - as they claimed that teachers were not doing their jobs properly.

A concerned parent, who declined to be named, said teachers at the school were “disgruntled”, which led to them failing to do their jobs properly.

“They have problems among them and they are not doing their jobs,” he said.

“A teacher has been off sick for seven years and still collects a salary. She should be medically boarded. And there is no listing to replace an English teacher who resigned in the first term,” he added.

According to the concerned parent, they are giving the department until the first week of the third term to resolve the school’s issues.

“We had a situation where out of about 230 Grade 9 learners, only 35 passed,” he said.

The issues affecting Mariannridge Secondary School “are symptomatic of what is going on in many schools across the province”, according to Dr Imran Keeka, DA provincial spokesperson on education.

Keeka said all attempts by his predecessor, Dr Rishigen Viranna, to have the issues at the school resolved “had fallen on deaf ears”.

Viranna said the DA had made oversight visits to Mariannridge Secondary and met with officials, the school governing body and parents.

“I have written to the MEC of education, the head of department and the chairperson of the education portfolio committee on three separate occasions for them to intervene,” Viranna said.

Provincial education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the department understands the frustrations of parents. Mthethwa said the department had asked the district director to ensure “everything goes back to normal.”





THE MERCURY