Durban - The National Sea Rescue Institute had their hands full on Tuesday, following a number of rescues around the country, including two right here in KwaZulu-Natal. The NSRI's Craig Lambinon said duty crew were alerted to an emergency in Shelly Beach after a charter boat suffered mechanical failure.

"Passengers of the casualty craft were transferred onto a fellow charter boat and they were brought to shore safely without incident. The sea rescue craft Shelly Spirit was placed on alert while the casualty craft, running on one motor, came through the surf to the beach and once safely beached. No further assistance was required. We commend the local charter boats for their team work," he said.

In a separate incident at the Bluff, teams rushed to assist after a boat capsized.

Lambinon said SAPS Search and Rescue, eThekwini lifeguards, Life Healthcare response paramedics and eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services responded.

"On arrival at the scene, we found a local fishing boat had rescued all those on bard.

"The four men and a child were taken to our sea rescue station where paramedics medically assessed them. One man suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital in a stable condition by ambulance for further care," he said.

Other rescues included the rescuing of a beach sting ray at Kommetjie Beach and a rescue in Port Elizabeth where a boat capsized.

NSRI Kommetjie duty crew were activated following reports from an off duty NSRI volunteer who had come across a Stingray beached and alive on Kommetjie Beach. Picture: NSRI





The Mercury