Chatsmed Gardens Hospital quizzed over safety procedures after mother tests positive for Covid-19

Durban - The safety of staff at Life Chatsmed Gardens Hospital was called into question after Covid-19 safety procedures were allegedly violated when the mother of a paediatric patient tested positive for the virus. A concerned Chatsworth resident with knowledge of the incident said all patients admitted to the hospital were supposed to be screened and swabbed, then placed in G ward until the results were known. He said the results would determine if the patient should be moved to a Covid-19 positive ward or to a negative ward. However, he said on May 5, after being swabbed, a paediatric patient was admitted directly to the paediatric ward, before the results were known. “That patient’s mother was in contact with the staff and others, and has now tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.

The resident said the child tested negative last Wednesday and the mother’s results came back positive on Thursday.

He said the patient should not have been admitted straight to the paediatric ward, where two other patients were being treated, until the results of the test were released. He said after closing down the ward, the hospital declined a request from staff to be tested.

“They have been told the infection risk is very low, although they have been in contact with an infected person nurses have been sent home and now pose the risk of infecting others at home,” he said.

In response to these allegations, Dr Charl Van Loggerenberg, general manager of emergency medicine at Life Healthcare, confirmed that the patient and mother were screened and tested. He said post-screening, the child was admitted to an isolation room in the paediatric unit to await Covid-19 test results while receiving unrelated treatment.

“The mother stayed with the patient in the isolation room and wore a mask for the duration of her stay. Staff treating the patient wore PPE (personal protective equipment) at all times,” he said.

Two days after admission, test results revealed that the child tested negative, while the mother tested positive, said Van Loggerenberg. He said the child was then discharged and the mother was provided with information on how to self-isolate at home.

“The results were immediately reported to the provincial Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD),” he said.

According to Van Loggerenberg, the patient in question was the only patient in the paediatric unit at the time. He said all staff and doctors who had contact with the patient and the mother underwent a risk assessment as per the NICD guidelines for exposed health-care workers.

Van Loggerenberg said due to the fact that staff used PPE at all times, they were not identified as high risk and did not need to be tested.

“One doctor was identified as a high-risk contact of the patient and was required to self-isolate, as per NICD guidelines,” said Van Loggerenberg.

