Chatsworth road wrecked in Easter rains still a threat to residents









Eight months after a Chatsworth street was damaged in the April heavy rains, the road has still not been rehabilitated, despite repeated requests from residents. Durban - Eight months after a Chatsworth street was damaged in the April heavy rains, the road has still not been rehabilitated, despite repeated requests from residents. Heron Street in Kharwastan, Chatsworth, was damaged in downpours that lashed Durban in April. Local ward councillor Samantha Windvogel said residents were bearing the brunt of service delivery failures. She said that children could not get to school and some people were unable to get to work due to the road damage. “The municipality just did some repair work, which involved one lane, and we were told that the road was going to be fixed in a few weeks.

“Since April, nothing has been done and I have been escalating the matter and sending emails, but the response I get is that they are waiting for signatures from the city mayor,” said Windvogel.

She added that the road was an accident waiting to happen.

“The municipality is gambling with people’s safety. The damage is just too much.

“With the rainy season upon us, this road could collapse at any time,” she added.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the road had not been repaired because council approval, including budget provision, had to be obtained prior to the work going out to tender.

He said the tender process had been finalised, adding that the council expected a contractor to be on site at the beginning of January.

“The city has brought in filling material as a temporary measure. We are also monitoring the road to ensure that safety is maintained.

“It is anticipated that the Heron Street project, including the road reinstatement, will be completed by April 2020,” said Mayisela.

The Mercury