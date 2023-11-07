Chikunga may have been targeted by robbers, says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele has said it is a misconception that members of the executive or their deputies were exempt from violent crime. Speaking at the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) 10th congress in Durban on Tuesday, Cele commented on the incident in which Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her bodyguards were robbed on the N3 on Monday.

“Yesterday at 4am, Minister Chikunga and her crew were driving from this province (KZN) to Gauteng and it looks like their car​’s (tyre) was spiked and they drove on for about 4km away from the crime scene. “They stopped there and were changing the tyre when they were approached by four armed men and everyone, including the ​minister, were ordered onto their stomachs.” Cele said the robbers were aggressive and ​t​he police ministry was thankful that no one lost their lives.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her bodyguards were robbed on the N3 on Monday. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers “They took whatever they wanted to take, they demanded money, laptops and cellphones and they left.” He said he had deduced, after speaking with Chikunga, that the robbers had received information either through social media or other means, on the route she would be taking as it appeared that she had been specifically targeted.