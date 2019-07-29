A 4-year-old boy died after he was hit by a truck that was reversing on the corner of Magugu Walk and Themba Mahlaba Circle in Mount Royal, Verulam. Picture: Supplied

Durban - A 4-year-old boy died after he was hit by a truck that was reversing on the corner of Magugu Walk and Themba Mahlaba Circle in Mount Royal, Verulam, on Saturday. Prem Balram, a spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit South Africa, said that when its members got to the scene, the child was bleeding heavily from an injury to his head

“Upon arrival, paramedics assessed the boy and found he had been fatally injured and he was declared dead at the scene,” said Balram.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by the Phoenix police.

“It is alleged on Saturday at 11.05am on Magugu Walk in Mount Royal, a group of children had climbed on the back of a truck and were playing,” said Gwala. “They were chased away, but a 4-year-old was still at the back, and when the truck moved, the boy fell off and was hit.”

