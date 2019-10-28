Child rights organisation Childline KwaZulu-Natal has called for harsher sentences to be given to people found in possession of child pornography. Picture: Pixabay

Durban - Child rights organisation Childline KwaZulu-Natal has called for harsher sentences to be given to people found in possession of child pornography. The organisation was commenting after a Port Shepstone man convicted for being in possession of child pornography was handed an effective five-year jail term in the Port Shepstone Regional Court last week.

Police said Bret Allen Steven from Betania, a mission in Ugu District Municipality on the KZN South Coast, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with five years suspended. Adeshini Naicker, acting director of Childline KZN, said with 10 years being the minimum prescribed sentence for possession of child pornography, the sentence handed down in the case made it hard to call it a victory.

“To make an impact on further sentencing, a precedent-setting harsh sentence should have been meted out, one that will surely make a dent in the huge issue we face,” she said.

Naicker added that there was cause for alarm regarding the proliferation of child pornography, because there had been a number of arrests and cases in KZN.