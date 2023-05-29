Children and a staff member from NPO that takes care of vulnerable youth in oThongathi hijacked at gunpoint

Durban - Girls and Boys Town South Africa (GBTSA), a non-profit organisation based in oThongathi that looks after vulnerable youth, experienced a traumatic event on Wednesday when one of their vehicles was hijacked at gunpoint. Lee Loynes, the CEO of GBTSA, said that this case, which occurred in the oThongathi area of KwaZulu-Natal, exposed staff and the young individuals under their care to considerable trauma.

“There were 10 boys between the ages of 11 and 17 and one staff member involved in the incident.The safety and well-being of our youth are of the utmost importance to us, and we took immediate action to ensure their protection.” Loyness added that the organisation swiftly deployed a second vehicle to retrieve the staff and youth involved in the incident. “We simultaneously notified the tracker company to assist in locating the hijacked vehicle.”

Loyness said that the welfare of GBTSA’s staff and youth were a top priority. “In light of this difficult event, GBTSA has made arrangements to provide counselling sessions for individuals involved and other staff and youth who may experience anxiety or stress. These debriefing sessions aim to provide emotional support and guidance during this challenging time.” Loyness added that it was critical to recognise the importance of fostering a renewed sense of safety and well-being.

“Our dedicated campus staff have organised a series of activities that will bring joy and start to instil a greater sense of security to all those affected. These activities will be designed to help our staff and youth heal from the trauma they experienced, and rebuild their confidence.” Loyness said that for 64 years, GBTSA had been providing safe, nurturing, therapeutic and educational residential and in-community help to vulnerable and broken-hearted youth. “The organisation has expressed gratitude to the authorities and the tracker company for their swift response and support during this difficult situation.”

Loyness said a case was opened at oThongathi police for investigation and the vehicle has not yet been recovered. Police have been approached for comment. The organisation asked for the public’s continued support for the staff and youth who were involved in the incident.