Children’s home in need of financial assistance

DURBAN - THE MERCURY Hibberdene Children’s Holiday Home, which has been at the forefront of helping disadvantaged children realise their dreams, is in need of a financial injection and is appealing to the business community of KwaZulu-Natal to help the establishment to stay afloat. The home, situated on the KZN south coast, has experienced a decline in its coffers as investors pulled out due to Covid-19. Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, the home’s manager Nishi Naidoo said the facility, which is over 80 years old, is the pride of the province as it grants children from the poor and disadvantaged backgrounds a wonderful fun holiday experience. Naidoo said the home had also suffered as a result of Covid-19, with companies pulling their contributions towards the home. The home provides a fun holiday experience to underprivileged children across the province from various schools and communities and also hosts up to 100 children. The home has a variety of facilities including a swimming pool with a water slide and splash pool, a soccer field, swings and climbing frames, obstacle courses, netball, trampolines, a volleyball court, a large cinema screen, a wonderful picnic area and a braai spot.

During the visits, said Naidoo, children aged between 3 and 16 receive three warm meals a day free of charge.

“On all of this, we rely poorly on sponsors that help us. During school holidays, we also hire it out to schools for camps or holidays for a small fee. However, all the underprivileged children and orphanages get this for free. We lost many sponsors during the lockdown as companies were shutting down,” said Naidoo.

Naidoo said they were looking to stage a relaunch of the home later this month, on February 27 and 28. However, the home needed to be refurbished before then

“Areas such as the jungle gym, the swings, the swimming pool and other fun activities for the children need to be fixed. The swimming pool alone needs about R16 000 in order to be in its best quality. We are also in desperate need of washing machines as all three of them are broken,” she said.

According to Naidoo, the contributions and donations from businesses and individuals would go a long way in providing children from orphanages, rural areas and underprivileged schools, a memorable experience.

“The home has a wonderful history and holds many good memories to many of those that have come here before. Ours is to make sure that the current crop of children and future generations get to experience this as well.”

She said at this stage, the home was in contact with many of the orphanages in northern KwaZulu-Natal and the Midlands.

“We haven’t had children coming from the northern side in a while, so we are trying to engage with people from that side,” she said.

Naidoo urged those who wished to donate to the home to contact her on 083 279 8178 for details.

The Mercury