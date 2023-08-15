China and South Africa to discuss strengthening relations

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s official hosting of People’s Republic of China’s President Xi Jinping will provide a platform to strengthen bilateral relations, including trade between the two countries. South Africa is set to host the BRICS summit later this month, with Ramaphosa having sent invitations to 67 leaders from the African continent and countries from the southern part of the globe.

The AU chairperson, President Azali Assoumani of the Union of Comoros, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres have also been invited. The Presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa would host China’s president on a state visit on August 22 at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. “Over and above formal talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations with China, there will be a number of memorandums of agreement that will be signed on the day,” a statement said.

International relations expert Dr Noluthando Phungula from the University of KwaZulu-Natal said the state visit illustrated China’s support for South Africa and the key role the African state played in the BRICS formation. “What does it mean for SA-China trade relations? China is one of the world’s largest growing economies and this has allowed the country to form close ties and relations with South Africa. To date, China remains South Africa’s largest trading partner.” Phungula said the visit would speak to greater efforts to bolster these ties.

“January 2023 marked 25 years of diplomatic relations since the establishment of relations back in 1998. Over the years, South Africa and China have constantly sought to solidify and strengthen economic and diplomatic ties.” She said China had remained a strategic partner for South Africa in the global economy and this presented unique opportunities for South Africa, including investments, joint ventures and technological transfers. “This has been evident in the volume of key investment projects undertaken by China in South Africa,” Phungula said.

André Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law at Unisa, said the official state visit by Xi would focus on trade relations between the countries, but would also look at other issues. “Trade is not the only aspect. China is very strongly influenced by the ‘Jinping economic thought’ and its philosophy of ‘towards modernity’ and how this has transformed the country.” Thomashausen said China believed it had the solutions to global economic challenges, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.