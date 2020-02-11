China denies SA BCom student's disappearance









Durban - The Chinese government has denied widespread allegations that South African student Alfa Mpetsheni has gone missing in the country. Media reports in South Africa claimed that Mpetsheni was doing his final year BCom in international trade at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou. He reportedly disappeared three weeks ago, and his vanishing has been confirmed by his father, Thulani Mpetsheni. But the Chinese embassy in South Africa said that media claims and social media posts were untrue. “An investigation by the Chinese embassy in South Africa has found that Alfa Mpetsheni, once a student at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, graduated in June 2019. According to the latest records of China’s entry-exit administration, the student flew from Shanghai to Bangkok, Thailand, on January26, 2020,” the embassy said.

There are thousands of South African students studying at numerous Chinese universities.

Last year, the Chinese ambassador in South Africa, Lin Songtian, in conjunction with the then department of higher education, science and technology, hosted send-off ceremonies for hundreds of South African students who had received bursaries from the embassy in Pretoria.

The students had been awarded a 2019-2020 scholarship to study in China. The scholarships cover the students’ tuition fees, accommodation and medical expenses.

South Africa’s international relations department said yesterday: “We are working with the Chinese to investigate the matter and will comment at a later stage.”

Mpetsheni’s father, Thulani, said the last time they heard from their son was January 18.

“He was chatting with his mum about the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays,” he said.

Thulani said they became concerned when his son’s friends in China contacted him on January 24 because they had not heard from him since the previous week.

“They last saw him going to Shanghai from Hangzhou,” he said.

The father said he then contacted the South African consulate in China, but because of the general lockdown due to the coronavirus, they were only able to return to the office last week.

