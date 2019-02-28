ALLELUIA Ministries International pastor Alph Lukau claimed this man was raised from the dead during one of his Sunday services.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Commission) has said it would summon Joburg pastor Alph Lukau to explain his alleged resurrection abilities. Lukau - leader of Alleluia Ministries International (AMI) - gained infamy on Sunday after publishing a video of him supposedly resurrecting a man.

The church claimed the man, who Lukau identified as Elliot from Zimbabwe, had died on Friday.

Commission chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said she did not understand why the traditional and religious sector was not being regulated like other professions.

“South Africa right now is in the wilderness and that is why we are witnessing these deplorable acts, abuses and hoaxes. There must be regulation that will control traditional healers and religious leaders, as it is a profession like any other,” she said.

AMI spokesperson Busi Gaca insisted the miracle did happen at the church on Sunday, despite senior members being extensively quoted in the media admitting that the man was alive when he arrived to meet Lukau.

Gaca said the avalanche of criticism directed at the church was akin to the biblical persecution of Jesus Christ.

“The media frenzy is nothing new to us - it is nothing new to the church. Jesus’s teachings were also considered as controversial in his day,” Gaca said.

Jeppe police spokesperson Captain Sisiso Mabizela said police were investigating a case of fraud which had been opened by a funeral parlour.

Mabizela said Lukau had not been interviewed, but statements had been taken from the supposed deceased person’s family.

Meanwhile the International Federation of Christian Churches, represented by Rhema Bible Church’s Ray McCauley, has lashed out at “charlatans” claiming to resurrect the dead.

McCauley was responding to the Lukau video and claims made via social media of a resurrection two weeks ago in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga. The pastor in that incident denied a resurrection ever took place.

The “behaviour” of those making resurrection claims must be condemned in the strongest terms, McCauley said.

“This is not the Gospel of Jesus Christ we preach. This is a clear example of abusing people’s beliefs, which should be condemned. We distance ourselves as the religious community from this behaviour,” he said.

- (African News Agency (ANA)