Durban - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated devices, training and the roll out of repair workshops worth R5.4 million to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health for over 3 300 disabled people in the province. The Department said the church has been partnering with the KZN Department of Health since 2011 and the agreement was renewed in 2019 due to the effectiveness of the programme.

In a statement Thursday, the department said the church handed over a variety of devices that will be distributed throughout the entire province over a three-year period. “The donated items include 900 wheelchairs, 900 mobility devices, the training of 32 occupational therapists to correctly fit patients to devices, and the rollout of three wheelchair repair workshops in rural areas,” it said. According to the department the wheelchair beneficiaries will no longer have to travel long distances or be forced to use broken devices, which may pose a danger to them.

Elder Sibongiseni Msane, who leads the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region of this global church said the church sees itself as the hands and feet of the Lord Jesus Christ. “Wherever we identify a humanitarian aid required, we try by all means to assist. Today we are joining hands with the KZN Department of Health to assist in identifying all heavenly Sons and Daughters with disability devices such as wheelchairs, walking sticks, white sticks for the blind. For them to be able to move around doing their daily chores, assisting them to better their lives and enabling them to find new or expand opportunities to prosper in their lives,” Elder Msane said. Alzinah Zulu, from Ndwedwe, north of Durban, who fell sick and had to be wheelchair-bound at the age of seven, is one of the beneficiaries.

“At some point in my life I was pushed through an old wheelbarrow even to school. I have had to rewrite my matric because I once failed when I could not reach the exam centre during examination time,”she said. Zulu said the wheelbarrow that she used broke on her way to school. “I have endured different wheelchairs in my life at different ages. Through the donation from the Church, I made an application and therapists came to do measurements and interviewed me to ascertain my life, as well as the areas that I need to reach, at home and at work. The wheelchair I have now is perfect for my movement at home and at work,” Zulu said.

Acting Deputy Director General Penny Msimang, received the donation on behalf of KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane. Msimang said the donation would go a long way to assist needy members of society. “We have a list of disabled persons waiting for different assistive devices, which the department might have taken a long time to assist. But through this donation, a huge portion on that list will be covered. Notably, such assistive devices will assist mainly disabled women who still bear the responsibility of moving around as mothers.

“Some beneficiaries are working and this will assist them in moving easily, especially since these are specialised devices and are measured accordingly to fit the needs of the beneficiary,” Msimang said. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated devices and services worth R5.4 million to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health for 3 300 disabled people in the province.