Churches open with careful optimism

Durban - Many Durban churches remained closed yesterday, while others had congregants queuing outside - waiting to get in for a service for the first time since late March. Places of worship were given the green light by President Cyril Ramaphosa to reopen under level 3 of the lockdown - under strict conditions. The president announced that places of worship must ensure that all in attendance wear masks and not more than 50 congregants are allowed to be present at the same time. The Mercury visited a number of churches in the Durban CBD yesterday. At the popular eThekwini Community Church (ECC), a small number of congregants attended a two-hour service.

The church’s leader, Bishop Vusi Dube, said that this was because they were assessing the situation and had only allowed leaders to attend the service. Entering the church, members had their temperatures checked and had their hands sanitised by the usher and had to fill in their contact details.

Dube said that given the large numbers that usually attend his church, they had advised people not to come for now to ensure that they followed the regulations.

“Next week we are going to try to welcome people, but we are going to make sure that they don’t exceed the limit of 50. We must obey and respect the regulations as we don’t want to be a cause of spreading the virus,” said Dube.

He said they would continue to have their church services on social media platforms because they had noticed that even those who did not attend church were watching the services on their phones.

“We also urged people to continue to stay at home and rather watch our services through social media,” he said.

Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, in the Durban CBD, had several people waiting outside to attend a service.

A church usher said the services started at 6am, and were held hourly.

The ushers ensured that the queue of congregants followed social distancing rules, checked temperatures and took contact details before letting people enter the church.

Sindisiwe Mazibuko said she had been praying at home but decided to attend a service because she missed being at church.

Mazibuko, who arrived at 8am to get a place for the 11am service, said she didn’t mind standing in the long queue.

“For me to come to church today was very important after so much that is happening in the world, and I needed to free my spirit. I enjoyed the service a lot and will be coming again next week,” she said.

The biggest churches in South Africa, including the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) and the Nazareth Baptist Church, publicly announced they would remain closed under level 3.

The Mercury