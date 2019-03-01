Pastor Alph Lukau claimed this man was raised from the dead during one of his Sunday services. Photo supplied.

DURBAN - Churches are using the gospel to prey on South Africans desperate to escape unemployment and poverty, says Alex Asakitikpi, head of the sociology department at Monash University. He said a surge in people falling for religious scams and cults resulted from an inability to deal with reality.

“People are battling to cope with rapid social changes. As they are caught up in this seeming chaos, they fail to get to grips with the reality that confronts them and they seek solace.”

Claims that Pastor Alph Lukau of the Alleluia Ministries International (AMI) resurrected a Zimbabwean man sparked an uproar in the past week.

Incredible Happenings’ Prophet Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng and others went to Lukau’s Kramerville mega-church to confront him but were denied access to the premises.

Motsoeneng, who shot to fame by praying for congregants’ private parts, which he called “biscuits” and “vuvuzelas”, said there was nothing wrong with what he did.

Motsoeneng yesterday opened a case of fraud against Lukau.

THE MERCURY