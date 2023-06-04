Durban: Local schools were awarded a total of R30 000 worth of prizes by eThekwini Municipality for promoting good road safety practices among pupils. On Friday, the City said eThekwini Transport Authority Unit’s Road Safety Branch in partnership with the SA Road Federation (Sarf) and the Department of Education held the finale of the Road Safety Poetry and Speech Schools Competition at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“The first prize for the Poetry category was scooped by Esihle Mkhize from Empilweni Primary School, while the Speech category first prize was awarded to Minenhle Khumalo from Windy Heights Primary School. Siphesihle Radebe from Westridge Special School walked away with the first prize for the Poetry by Learners with Special Needs category,” said the municipality. The annual competition challenges learners to prepare a one-page essay or poem about road safety concerns around their respective schools and the interventions undertaken to address them. According to the municipality, for each category, a prize of R4 000 went to the school, while R3 000 was awarded to the pupil who won first prize.