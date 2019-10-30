City calls for action on 300 fraud cases backlog









City manager Sipho Nzuza. Durban - The eThekwini Municipality wants disciplinary action to be instituted by the end of the week against employees fingered in over 300 cases of fraud, corruption and financial misconduct that were reported to the City’s Integrity and Investigation Unit (CIIU). The backlog of cases within the unit came under fire yesterday when a report presented to the city’s executive committee revealed that at least 336 cases recorded in the 2018/19 financial year remained unresolved. City manager Sipho Nzuza has now directed that a project team be appointed to form an action plan and deal with the backlog. The CIIU investigates allegations of fraud and corruption as well as financial misconduct within eThekwini Municipality. The unit produces investigative reports with recommendations, including recommending that employees be subject to formal disciplinary action. These reports are submitted to senior line management for implementation.

The team - made up of representatives from the CIIU, the Legal and Compliance Unit and the Human Resources Unit - want all unit heads and deputy city managers to institute disciplinary action by tomorrow.

According to their plan, the disciplinary action, including formal and informal hearings, will be monitored monthly, and by June 2020, all cases should be closed.

IFP executive committee member Mdu Nkosi said that it was “ridiculous” that the unit had such a severe backlog of cases and questioned whether it had the capacity to prioritise cases.

He also questioned whether Nzuza was “serious about doing his work”, saying he needed to be monitored to ensure he was giving correct instructions for officials to be disciplined.

“There are criminal cases and even sexual harassment cases with the CIIU. This backlog shows there is no consequence management in the municipality,” Nkosi said.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said although she was glad progress was being made with the development of an action plan, it should not be left to individuals to decide who should be disciplined.

“There needs to be some kind of transparent tracking system in this unit. It’s not necessary to know the merits of the cases, but we should be told whereabout in the process the case is at,” Graham said.

She also questioned how officials who were arrested by the Hawks were not suspended from the city, but instead returned to work.

“This is probably the only municipality where you can get arrested on Friday and return to work on Monday while on bail. This is compromising the integrity of the city,” she said.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda called for the executive committee to be updated every two months on progress made in addressing the backlog of cases.

He said space should be given to allow the committee to work and implement the plan.

“They must work with transparency and accountability, as no official is above the law.

“We can’t go into the details of the cases as it could hamper parallel investigations being done by the police or Hawks. But I can assure you that no case will be suppressed, with all cases following the correct course,” he said.

The Mercury