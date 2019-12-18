Pictures: Rescue Care

Durban - The city has ordered an evacuation of workers at factories in the Durban south area following a massive blaze at a shoe factory in Jacobs on Wednesday morning. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said factories affected around the Chelmer and Shetland roads were bearing the brunt of the smoke.

"We have hereby asked factories in the area to evacuate immediately for health reasons. The city's fire department and other emergency services have the situation under control. There are no fatalities or injuries in the meanwhile and the caused of the fire is not known yet," he said.

According to earlier reports, the fire broke out just after 9:30am. Emergency services said one person had been rushed to hospital via a private vehicle.

"It is believed that the woman was injured when she jumped through a window in a bid to escape the fire. Two others were treated at the scene but declined to go to hospital," he said.