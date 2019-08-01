File photo: Doctor Ngcobo

Durban - Two Isipingo scrap yards operating illegally in the area were shut down by the Isipingo regeneration team for contravening the city’s by-laws. According to the eThekwini municipality the businesses were contravening Section 77 of the Town Planning Ordinance, Section 76 of the Planning and Land Use Management By-Law 2016 and Section 4 of the National Building Regulations.

Chief Operations Officer Musa Mbhele said this success follows numerous attempts by the enforcement team to ensure that business operating in the area are compliant with the local bylaws and the national regulations.

He warned that the city will clamp down on those violating its by-laws.

“We hope that this sets an example to the rest of the businesses operating without the proper authorisations and proves that the city means business,” said Mbhele.

Mbhele added that there are proper procedures in place to run a business and people must follow the rule of law.

According to Mbhele, the illegal business owners settled out of court and agreed to pay all legal costs.

“The perpetrators have found new premises and moved their businesses to more suitable locations that are zoned for their activity,” he said.

In their regular enforcement action, the team is also dealing with illegal dumping, illegal water and electricity connections, environmental hazards, illegal building and problem buildings and illegal trading.

“Given time, we hope that we would be able to find solutions to all these challenges facing Isipingo. We urge the community to work with us so that Isipingo could be restored to its former glory as a key industrial and residential node in the South Durban region,” said Mbhele.

Illegal dumping, illegal trading, illegal business operations and illegal building in the Isipingo area can only be reported to the regeneration team on 031 3228407 or 0313228488 during office hours.

Other important numbers to report faults or service delivery problems are:

Water, Roads and Storm Water faults: 0801313013

Water faults WhatsApp: 0731483477

Electricity Faults: 0801313111

Environmental Health: 031 311 3555

Illegal dumping: 031 311 8804

Emergency Services: 031 3610000

Fraud and corruption: 0800202020

Land invasion: 031 311 4699

