DURBAN - Ethekwini Municipality has again condemned land grabs in parts of the city at the weekend. City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they would not tolerate lawlessness and would act against those who resorted to land grabs.

He was speaking after land grabs in Cato Crest and Huntley Road, Hillary, and protest action in Mayville.

However, residents living in Manor Gardens, which borders Mary Thipe Road in Cato Crest, are not convinced that the city is ready to act on land grabs and protests.

A homeowner, who has been living in Manor Gardens for the past eight years, said the city was all talk and no action.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said residents were fed up with protests.

“The city has obtained a court order but still even with a legal document in place, they will not make any arrests. Metro police are on duty here day in and day out yet the protests continue. We are driving on damaged roads yet we are ratepayers,” the woman said.

She said she was concerned for the safety of her family and the value of her property.

“What happens if we want to sell? All these land grabs and protests have depreciated the value of many of our homes,” she said.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a group of people began erecting structures on an open piece of land in Cato Crest.

Metro Police officers arrived at the scene and began taking down the structures and dispersed the crowd.

A short while later, the officers rushed to a protest in Mayville, just metres from Mary Thipe Road.

Piles of rubbish were strewn all over the road and irate residents burnt tyres.

It is believed that the protest was in response to the demolition of the structures in Cato Crest.

Similar scenes played out in the area on May 8.

Police officers who attended the scene came under fire from angry residents who pelted them with rocks.

Residents living in Huntley Road in Hillary also reported that there were land grabs at two locations in the area.

Ward councillor Samantha Windvogel said she was aware of the issue, however it was not on a large scale compared with other areas.

“The land invasion unit is monitoring the area,” she said.

A Bellair father said they have been plagued by electrical outages in recent months which he believed were due to illegal connections by shack dwellers.

“We have noticed shacks going up in the area and this has impacted on us as our lights often go out,” he said.

The father of one said the shacks had been going up and the city was not prepared to take action.

“Police must set an example and arrest them. You cannot keep threatening. These land grabbers and protesters know nothing will be done to them so they continue,” he said.

Land grabs have plagued the municipality in recent months in the lead-up to elections, often followed by violent protests.

Mayisela urged residents to report any incidents of land grabs in their areas to the municipality.

