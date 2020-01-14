The city’s Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit (DSW) has been delivering the bags to retailers this month.
“Please note that blue bags are currently being delivered to stores and garages that have an agreement with Cleansing and Solid Waste. The stock is replenished when shortages are reported to the unit,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.
Since November the blue bags have been unavailable, leaving residents frustrated over the festive period, with garden refuse piling up in their yards or at roadsides.
At the time, the city suggested that residents should take their garden refuse for disposal to any DSW garden refuse site. The municipality said that credits would be passed to all affected customers for the months when the stock was not delivered.