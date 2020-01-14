City confirms blue bags are back in circulation









According to municipal spokesperson, the city’s Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit (DSW) has been delivering the bags to retailers this month.Picture: Bongani Mbatha Durban - EThekwini municipality has assured frustrated residents that blue bags for garden refuse were available at selected stores and garages following a shortage of supply at the end of last year. The city’s Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit (DSW) has been delivering the bags to retailers this month. “Please note that blue bags are currently being delivered to stores and garages that have an agreement with Cleansing and Solid Waste. The stock is replenished when shortages are reported to the unit,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela. Since November the blue bags have been unavailable, leaving residents frustrated over the festive period, with garden refuse piling up in their yards or at roadsides. At the time, the city suggested that residents should take their garden refuse for disposal to any DSW garden refuse site. The municipality said that credits would be passed to all affected customers for the months when the stock was not delivered.

Last year, ward councillor Shaun Ryley raised the issue after residents in his area complained.

The municipality has stringent rules on the way residents dispose of their refuse. Black bags are used for household rubbish, orange bags are for recyclable material, while blue bags are offered at an extra cost to residents to dispose of garden refuse.

The bags are also delivered to residents who elect to receive them for an additional fee of R66.70, excluding VAT, which is added to their municipal bill.

The blue bags are available for purchase at some petrol stations, retail chain stores and nurseries.

The municipality listed a number of places that had been restocked, such as major retail stores including Spar, Checkers and Pick * Pay. Included on the list is Mica in Durban North, Solly’s Store in Sydenham, Cowey Centre Motors and Mitchell Park Service Station. All the listed retailers confirmed that the stock was available.

The Mercury