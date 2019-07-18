In April, several people were killed while scores more were left displaced after heavy rains battered parts of the city. If Durban has to experience another bout of rains, can the city handle it? Picture Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - DESPITE Durban being hit by deadly floods in the past three years, the eThekwini Municipality’s audit committee said the city was still ill-equipped to respond to natural disasters due to a lack of staff, failure to recruit volunteers and the absence of early warning systems. The revelations were captured in a first-quarter report presented to the city’s executive council (Exco) this week.

The report, presented by committee chairperson Nala Mhlongo, found that the Disaster Management Unit had inadequate staff resources to effectively meet the department’s objectives.

The report stated that by March, only 11 out of 85 posts had been filled, while only 21 out of 110 wards in the municipality had volunteers to help in the event of a disaster. This meant that the city was in violation of section 44 of the Disaster Management Act.

“Recruitment and training for the suburbs within the wards was incomplete, and the audit committee found that training records were not available for audit,” read the report

Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, the IFP’s Mdu Nkosi said he was not surprised at the committee’s findings, claiming that smaller local municipalities had a better plan to respond to disasters than eThekwini Municipality - the only metro in the province.

“The disaster unit is so important, yet we have found that the municipality does not take its audit committee findings and recommendations seriously,” he said.

Focusing on the vacant posts within the unit, Nkosi said the executive council was always called on to approve millions of rand in funding to help people affected by disasters, “but there is not enough manpower to go out and make sure that the money is getting to the people who need it”.

“That point in itself shows that there is no one to ensure that whatever we approve for that unit is implemented. The disaster management unit is a disaster itself,” he said.

Mhlongo, who presented the item to council, said the committee also found the Municipal Disaster Management Advisory Forum was functioning inadequately, as it last sat in November 2015.

Inefficiencies were also noted in the functionality of the E-Sponder system, which is an incident-reporting system.

The DA’s whip in the Safety, Emergency and Security Unit, Sharmaine Sewshanker, said she had found a number of discrepancies in the audit committee’s findings compared with their discussions in committee meetings.

“It’s like chalk and cheese. We are given these flowery reports that everything is hunky-dory, yet the audit committee’s findings are so damning,” she said.

Sewshanker said the city had drawn up an extensive disaster management plan a few years ago, but during emergencies the plan was not implemented.

She said the early warning systems and processes were not implemented in the 2017 floods, or in Durban’s most recent flood disaster in April this year.

The audit committee’s report confirmed this to be the case. It also found that future early warning systems - real-time forecasting of floods, droughts and seasonal changes - had not yet been fully implemented.

“Although we have this elaborate plan, it is never followed. The reports that we receive in committee can never be verified and I believe we are often fed a sugar-coated version of what is actually happening in the unit,” she said.

The co-ordinator of the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance, Desmond D’Sa, said they had been asking the city for its emergency plan since 1998. He said that major disasters were ongoing and Durban “is probably the only city not taking climate change seriously”.

“In an emergency, no one knows where to run. We have so much infrastructure and such a big budget, yet what is being done to safeguard the people?” he asked.

In April this year, at least 70 people died, thousands were displaced and the city was left with more than R1billion in damage when floods affected the city.

Council speaker William Mapena recommended that the municipal manager’s office give feedback on the implementation of the report in its entirety.

He said the legal department was strengthening its compliance manpower to deal with the issues that had been flagged.

Acting mayor Fawzia Peer told Mhlongo that they noted the committee’s recommendations and had instructed deputy city managers to work on the issues raised in the report.

“We want accountability and progress made on all issues raised in this report. We are duty-bound to do it,” she said.

