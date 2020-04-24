City draws flak over homeless people walking the streets

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has been accused of failing to prevent homeless people from walking the streets, which has reportedly been done in other districts in KwaZulu-Natal. This is the view of Police Minister Bheki Cele, who challenged law-enforcement agencies to stop homeless people in the city from breaking the lockdown regulations. “The problem of homeless people in Durban has not been treated as seriously as in other places in the province. I’ve asked so many questions about those people at Albert Park, and no one gave me answers. I have phoned the premier, who promised to call the police to deal with the issue,” said Cele. There has been strict enforcement of lockdown regulations in eThekwini following complaints of widespread violation of the regulations. Deputy mayor Belinda Scott said the city had been struggling to force homeless people at Albert Park to abide by the regulations, adding that homeless people had vandalised a marquee and ablution facilities after they were set up there.

“They refused to be ‘locked down’,” she said.

Scott said she had met mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli last week to come up with an intergovernmental agreement on the matter.

“The city is now reinstalling marquees and fencing at Albert Park,” she said.

“Thereafter, the homeless in Albert Park will be screened by health workers and will not be allowed to leave.

“Up until now, they have been wandering the streets, so that could account for some of the homeless on the streets.”

She said a small percentage of homeless people had “escaped” from lockdown shelters.

“There are homeless people who simply refuse to stay in the lockdown areas, and security have to round them up.

“Most of the homeless are addicted to drugs.

“The ones that have ‘escaped’ are trying to get access to harmful drugs like whoonga,” said Scott.

She dismissed reports that homeless people were not being fed, saying that, with the support of an NGO, the city had been able to provide meals for them four times a day.

In response to Cele’s view that the city had failed the homeless, Scott said only the SAPS had the power to arrest drug addicts and drug dealers in Albert Park, adding metro police did not have the jurisdiction to do so.

“With the new agreement with the provincial government, we are now in a position to address the problem of homeless people in Albert Park, an extremely volatile community.”

