City fleet workers picket, block CBD

Durban - eThekwini Municipality workers held a picket outside the municipal city fleet’s offices on Wednesday afternoon. The workers, from the city fleet unit, also parked municipal vehicles including Durban Transport buses in the CBD to demonstrate their unhappiness with city fleet’s senior management. SA Municipal Workers Union official Sipho Ntuli said they were not happy with how the unit operated and believed there was favouritism in the employment of workers. “They are not following the employment equity procedure when employing staff, especially in senior management positions. Some senior management positions are held by people who do not possess the minimum requirements,” Ntuli said “The equity policy says that people eligible for employment should have the minimum requirements, and preference should be given to black individuals, especially women and the disabled, but they are being disregarded,” said Ntuli.

He added: “There are employees who have occupied junior positions for about 13 to 20 years, and when there is a vacant senior position they are not being considered.

“They also do not adhere to the employee study assistance policy. A lot of staff are refused financial assistance to further their studies,” he said.

Ntuli added that another issue was the outsourcing of vehicle repair work that could be performed internally.

He said the union had met with the head of human resources to raise their grievances, and there was to be a meeting with the city manager soon.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “Management have addressed staff, and the disruption was minimised. The matters raised are being addressed.

“The unit prescribes to the employment equity policy of the municipality and significant inroads have been made in this regard.

“In terms of vehicle accidents which involve major structural repairs, these vehicles are repaired via an approved panel of panel beaters to ensure that the warranties of the vehicles are not compromised.

“The city does not discuss its internal disciplinary matters in the media, but it should be noted that each case is dealt with on its own merits.”

The Mercury