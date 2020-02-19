Durban - The upgrades to the Cato Ridge component of the Western Aqueduct has been successfully completed. The city made the announcement earlier on Wednesday following a site visit by senior management officials to the site.
The city's Msawakhe Mayisela said despite the inclement weather, officials walked around the site in the rain, inspecting pipes, air pressure and water flow. The inspection forms part of government’s Siyahlola Programme which is aimed at ensuring effective monitoring of infrastructure service delivery.
Durban mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda said the monitoring of projects is very important.
“Our communities own these projects as they are the direct beneficiaries of service delivery. It is up to us to keep residents abreast of what is happening on the ground. We are happy that this component of the project is finally complete and the area will now have a steady supply of water, Kaunda said.
The Western Aqueduct Bulk Pipeline Project will run from Inchanga to Ntuzuma and will significantly strengthen the capacity of bulk water supply and meet the needs of the greater eThekwini region for the next 30 years.