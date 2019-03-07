File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The municipality is hoping to appoint an engineer to revamp Firwood Road Swimming Pool in Red Hill, Durban - almost two years after it was closed. Fresh procurement processes are being conducted after two failed attempts stalled the upgrades.

Residents have called on eThekwini Municipality to either fast-track the upgrades or repair the faults and open the pool.

Ward councillor Bobby Maharajh said he would hold a meeting on Saturday outside the swimming pool so residents could voice their grievances and discuss how to formally approach the municipality with their concerns.

Maharajh said the pool was closed in July 2017 after it was alleged that water was leaking on to nearby properties causing dampness and damage to homes.

“When I visited one of the property owners in Falkirk Avenue, I was stunned to see severe cracks in the resident’s garage. This was about 20 months ago.

“Last night, I received a call from the same resident who said that the garage was now caving in due to the damage caused,” Maharajh said.

In October 2017, The Mercury’s sister newspaper the Daily News reported on the damage caused to Harish Budhoo’s home. He said, at that time, he had been involved in a dispute with the municipality for about a decade over who should fix his walls.

Budhoo and his family have been living at their home for over 40 years. He noticed cracks forming in the walls of the house, and found that water was leaking from the municipal pool.

At that time the municipality said it would not accept liability because its units were still investigating.

The pool was drained in July that year and the architectural department was going to further conduct a gas leak detection exercise. However, Maharajh said that was the last they heard from the municipality about the pool.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “An engineer is expected to be appointed by 20 March 2019 for the specialist undertaking,” he said.

A resident, Leah De Bruine, who has frequented the pool for more than 25 years, said the community was no longer concerned about the upgrades and revamp. “We just want our swimming pool opened.

THE MERCURY