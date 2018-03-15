The eThekwini municipality is rushing against time to secure new burial space as the 11 remaining cemeteries in the city are set to be full within the next six months.

This was revealed by city officials on Thursday morning at the hearing of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities

Slindile Ndlovu, a city official in charge of cemeteries said in order to mitigate against the looming disaster, the city had identified and was in the process of securing three new grave sites.

These include one in the south, Vulamehlo which is 283 hectares, with other sites set to be in Cato Ridge, of 75 hectares, and 71 hectare site in Hammarsdale.

The acquisition of these sites is expected to be finalised within the next three months thereafter other processes like zoning will commence.

Ndlovu said the city is aiming to have the new sites in use within the 2018/2019 financial year.

The commission has launched an inquiry into the issue of burial sites, with the eThekwini municipality’s policy on grave recycling forming a part of the investigation.

The municipality has faced stern criticism from some communities over its policy of recycling graves after 10 years.

Some residents have claimed that such a policy infringes on their religious and cultural rights.

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede told commissioners that the main problem in eThekwini was the lack of suitable burial land and said this was exacerbated by the influx of people into the city.

“Many families within the city of eThekwini struggle to secure a grave site because most of the graveyards are full. Sometimes grave sites are unavailable for purchase because well-to- do families have already bought up any remaining spaces so that when they die they will be laid to rest with the rest of their family. The problem of graveyard overcrowding has led to some people having to bury their relatives on the outskirts of the city, while others have chosen to bury a newly deceased family member on top of another already deceased and buried family member,” Gumede said.

Gumede said the city was well aware of the gravity of the situation and would try to fasttrack the acquisition of the three new sites.