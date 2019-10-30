City invoiced for houses it never asked to be built









Picture: Pixabay Durban - eThekwini Municipality has launched forensic investigations after service providers built low-cost houses without a mandate from the municipality and then claimed payment for the work they had done. The unprecedented move, which shocked the city’s executive committee members, saw the construction of houses that the municipality never asked for. A recent audit committee report presented to the exco yesterday showed that in two separate instances a similar situation had occurred. It was reported to the audit committee that one of the service providers spent about R6million on the project. The report does not detail where the houses were built or by which construction company and if payment had been made. The city has referred the matter to its Internal Investigations Unit for investigation.

The IFP’s Mdu Nkosi, who sits on the city’s executive committee, said this was “hardly surprising” as there was a severe lack of consequence management within the municipality.

He accused city manager Sipho Nzuza of having “no control” of the internal workings of the municipality.

“The municipality needs someone decisive as the head of administration. I cannot remember an exco, since 2016, where the city manager was asked to give answers in such cases. No one is held accountable and no one is stamping their authority,” Nkosi said in a telephonic interview.

He said the municipality was controlling billions of rand, “yet people are not seeing these billions because of such cases”.

Nkosi told the exco that every time the city reached a settlement agreement, “it was because someone, somewhere made a mistake”.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said there had been similar situations in the past where the city seemed to “overcompensate” contractors who were already asking for too much.

City mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the matter had been referred for forensic investigations, and, once complete, “someone must be arrested”.

Meanwhile, the city has invited private developers with their own land to help develop gap and affordable housing.

In a separate report to the exco, the municipality said it had delivered 194794 RDP homes, 2787 community residential units and 23000 rental units transferred to tenants.

However, despite these efforts, the housing backlog persisted.

Gap housing is a Human Settlements Programme that targets the portion of the population that is capable of producing income and can afford to pay monthly bonds and rental payments. The Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme was developed to enable first time home ownership for individuals earning between R3501 and R22000 per month.

“The city cannot cope alone with the growing demand for gap and affordable housing, and there is a need to forge strategic partnerships with the private sector which can provide an additional source of capital to meet the gaps,” the report stated.

It added that in using public-private partnerships, the city would be contributing to developing local private developers’ capabilities.

The Mercury