City launches clean-up campaign across informal settlements









Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has launched a clean-up campaign of informal settlements across the city. The #NoLitterInMyArea was officially launched by Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda in September and so far several informal settlements have been cleaned up by the Durban Cleansing and Solid Waste unit and sister units in the municipality. City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said units were deployed to areas every Friday to clean up and educate residents about keeping their communities free of litter. "Residents are taught about proper waste management practices and to clear existing illegal dump sites.

"The aim is to work with the public to convert illegal dumping spots into an adopt a spot or verge project. "The unit has visited areas like Shayamoya, KwaMashu, Phoenix, uMlazi, iNanda, Newlands East, Tongaat, KwaNdengezi, Clermont, Overport, Lungelani informal settlement, Malukazi, Cato Manor, Kenville and most recently the Blackburn Chappers informal settlement,” he said.

Mayisela said some of the illegal dump sites in these areas have been turned into mini-parks, as is the case in KwaMashu.

“Mayor Kaunda has been at the forefront of these campaigns and he has been proactive in promoting a clean, green and healthy city.

"We envisage that this campaign will intensify early next year to include all areas of the city,” he said.

Residents are urged to practise proper waste management and to adhere to refuse collection days.

“We also encourage communities, schools, and businesses to clean up where they work, live and play by collecting litter and disposing of it properly. We also encourage communities that experience illegal dumping to contact the cleansing and solid waste unit,” he said.

Currently underway at Mahatma Ghandi and Rutherford Street is the #NoLitterInMyArea clean up.



The aim for today is to encourage good waste management practices and to remove Illegal Dumps in the area.#BinIt #LitterBugsAreTrash #DontBeTrash #KeepItClean pic.twitter.com/EoYNnkut44 — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) November 29, 2019

