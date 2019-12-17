Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has launched a clean-up campaign of informal settlements across the city.
The #NoLitterInMyArea was officially launched by Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda in September and so far several informal settlements have been cleaned up by the Durban Cleansing and Solid Waste unit and sister units in the municipality.
City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said units were deployed to areas every Friday to clean up and educate residents about keeping their communities free of litter.
“Residents are taught about proper waste management practices and to clear existing illegal dump sites.
"The aim is to work with the public to convert illegal dumping spots into an adopt a spot or verge project.
"The unit has visited areas like Shayamoya, KwaMashu, Phoenix, uMlazi, iNanda, Newlands East, Tongaat, KwaNdengezi, Clermont, Overport, Lungelani informal settlement, Malukazi, Cato Manor, Kenville and most recently the Blackburn Chappers informal settlement,” he said.