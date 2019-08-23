Durban - eThekwini Municipality is looking at ways of making traffic lights vandal resistant. According to city spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, during the last financial year, the city paid more than R1million for materials and labour to restore traffic lights that were either vandalised or knocked as a result of road crashes.

Recently a number of traffic lights at the intersections of Buro Crescent, Vusi Mzimele (Bellair) Road and Wiggins Road were damaged. The inside mechanics of the traffic lights have been completely ripped out.

Vandalised traffic lights in Mayville Picture: Se-Anne Rall





These intersections are often very busy with minibus taxis and trucks making use of this travel route.There is also a large informal settlement just metres from the road, making it an often populated route with residents and pupils waiting for transport to work and school.

“The signals will cost approximately R400 000 to repair but have not been repaired yet as we are looking at alternate solutions to make the signals more vandal resistant," Mayisela said.

Councillor Shaun Ryley, said damaged traffic lights posed a serious problem.

“Unfortunately too many motorists do not obey the basic rules of the road and this behaviour becomes even more serious when the traffic lights are out. Most do not treat them as four-way stops as they should,” he said.

Ryley said this posed a significant threat to other motorists and particularly pedestrians and even more so after dark.

“Metro Police does not seem to have the capacity to place pointsmen at faulty traffic lights at the best of times so the intentional vandalism of traffic light places a significant burden on the city's resources and should be treated with utmost seriousness. Authorities should monitor hotspot areas and affect arrests to send a strong and clear message that this behaviour will not be tolerated,” he said.

A Westridge resident said she used this route when picking up her son from school.

"Taxis do not stop and give motorists way so very often, you have to be extra vigilant for those drivers who do not treat this as a four-way stop. It is very dangerous in the mornings and quite frustrating," she said.

