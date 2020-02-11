Durban - City manager, Sipho Nzuza, has been mandated to oversee a war room that will aggressively deal with a plan of action to restore water to all affected areas in Durban.
According to eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Mandla Nsele they were working on both short and long term plans to mitigate the impact of water interruptions currently being experienced. He said the war room was also monitoring water projects on a daily basis.
The plans were outlined by eThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda during his mayoral address at an Executive Committee meeting held on Tuesday.
Kaunda said areas have been experiencing water shortages which has resulted in violent public protests.