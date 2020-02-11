City manager leads war room tasked with fixing Durban's water problems









City manager Sipho Nzuza. Durban - City manager, Sipho Nzuza, has been mandated to oversee a war room that will aggressively deal with a plan of action to restore water to all affected areas in Durban. According to eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Mandla Nsele they were working on both short and long term plans to mitigate the impact of water interruptions currently being experienced. He said the war room was also monitoring water projects on a daily basis. "The city is working to restore water in affected communities with a medium-term and long-term plan being actioned to mitigate the impact of water interruptions currently being experienced. Water projects in the city was also being monitored daily through a war room that is being led by city manager, Sipho Nzuza," he said. The plans were outlined by eThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda during his mayoral address at an Executive Committee meeting held on Tuesday. Kaunda said areas have been experiencing water shortages which has resulted in violent public protests.

Kaunda said aside from the fact that there are areas within the city which constantly experienced intermittent water supply due to ageing infrastructure and the increase in the population size particularly in rural areas, the situation has been worsened by load shedding and cable theft.

“We have asked officials to work around the clock to ensure that this challenge is addressed. A medium to long-term plan has been developed which includes procurement of standby generators and the upgrading of infrastructure. Working with Umgeni Water, we are currently installing standby generators, particularly in pump stations that supply Adams and Mbumbulu. In areas such as Ntuzuma, which have large pump stations, we are unable to use standby generators. However, the Municipality is intervening by commissioning the Western Aqueduct project which is anticipated to be completed by the end of March,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda said as a temporary measure, they have increased the number of water tankers delivering water to communities on regular basis.

“We appeal to community members to desist from attacking these trucks as it puts the lives of drivers’ at risks. Our law enforcement officers are doing their best to escort these trucks when they deliver water to affected communities,” he said.

Kaunda said the Nzuza has been instructed to establish a war room focusing on this issue. He said the war room will meet daily to track progress of the implementation of water projects throughout the city.

Kaunda said city leadership will be visiting affected areas this week where they will outline programmes being implemented to resolve the challenge.

“We are also going to engage with amakhosi on how they allocate building sites to communities because some of the challenges we are encountering in accelerating the delivery of projects in rural areas emanate from the lack of understanding of spatial planning and land use management,” Kaunda said.



The Mercury