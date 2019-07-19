THE large group picked up whatever they could carry as they sought another place to settle. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Durban - THE ETHEKWINI Municipality is confident that it has an effective and sustainable plan to tackle the scourge of homelessness plaguing the city. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city was in the process of acquiring buildings which would be used as shelters to offer refuge to the homeless.

Previously, The Mercury reported that the Strollers building near Greyville was one of the buildings earmarked to serve as a shelter.

Mayisela said the municipality was also working on implementing the Qalakabusha Programme, which will seek to profile the homeless.

“This will help us to understand their reasons for living on the street and what kind of support is needed. We will also look at offering support to those hooked on drugs or other substances. This will also include counselling and helping others reunite with their families,” he said.

Another component of the programme would look at improving the skills of those living on the streets and their education levels.

Mayisela said the city had set up a drop-in centre which was operated by an NGO to provide services to the homeless.

The centre would provide services such as feeding the homeless and screening them to ascertain how they ended up on the street.

He conceded that there were a number of challenges that they faced in trying to combat homelessness.

“Despite our interventions, we have not been able to reduce the number of people who find themselves living on the street. But we are working with NPOs with the aim of accelerating a co-ordinated approach. We have set up a multi-sectoral task team consisting of members from civil society, academia, business and other spheres of government to look at what can be done to collectively address homelessness,” he said.

Raymond Perrier, head of the eThekwini Task Team on Tackling Homelessness, said the issue was twofold.

“We need the municipality to take this issue seriously and recognise that there is no one real solution - it is multi-faceted. We are looking at ways of sharing ideas and solutions through a platform that incorporates the homeless,” he said.

Perrier said some of these ideas included a safe open space for them to sleep, without the fear of being arrested.

He said this also included the opening of shelters and the re-establishment of the needle exchange programme.

The exchange programme was scrapped last year due to complaints that more than 50 needles and syringes had washed up on Durban beaches following a freak wave in January.

City authorities claimed that this proved that the initiative posed a risk to residents, and that they could not collect and dispose of the needles properly.

Perrier said a presentation made to the city by the task team and received a positive response.

“This problem can be tackled through multiple solutions,” he said.

The Mercury