eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. FILE PHOTO: Nqobile Mbonambi/ African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, has apologised to residents following two violent protests that left parts of the CBD closed to traffic and areas in the CBD trashed. Speaking to The Mercury at her chambers on Thursday, the mayor said her main priority was the taxpaying community and she hoped that the matter between the city and aggrieved workers would be resolved soon. Gumede said she was not in hiding, as posts on social media suggested. Instead, she was awaiting the outcomes of a number of reports so that the correct procedures could be followed, as per protocol.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the mayor said she welcomed the court interdict granted against the strike and strongly condemned the illegal strike.

"The damage to property and basic infrastructure during this illegal strike has seriously derailed our plans aimed at dealing with the after-effects of devastating floods. I officially attended the provincial prayer which was convened by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government to pray for the families of the victims of floods. Unfortunately, buses that transported families to the prayer were blockaded by rowdy elements claiming to be municipal workers. No matter how aggrieved anyone could be - it is wrong and uncultured to disrupt mourners," she said.

Gumede said she wished to inform the people of eThekwini Municipality that she has been part of meetings with workers in order to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water to our residents.

"Over the past three days we have also discussed the importance of ensuring sustained service delivery to the ratepayers because this is what they expect and nothing else. In addition, the city manager Sipho Nzuza and his team have doubled their efforts to ensure that innocent people are not affected by the lack of water. The matter is administrative in nature but we couldn’t sit and watch as a political leadership," she said.

Gumede said last week the water situation was reported to the provincial executive after noting the number of communities without water. She said the premier has assigned a team to handle the matter.

"I would like to thank the premier and his provincial executive council for assigning MEC for Human Settlement and Public Works, Ravi Pillay and senior officials to work with the municipality – organised labour and other stakeholders to address challenges associated with the relationship between the employer and the employees In particular, in the spirit of transparency and accountability, as the municipality we are co-operating with the team assigned by the Premier to look into the whole recruitment process. The city manager is working with this team and has made all the relevant information available for scrutiny," she said.

Gumede moved to rubbish rumours that the city favoured MK Vets.

"This is a blue lie and we believe that such a narrative is aimed at sowing division and weakening the municipality.I want to reiterate our position that the Freedom Charter will continue to guide us on what type of an environment should this municipality create for workers under the new dispensation. Better living and working conditions for all municipal workers is not a favour but a constitutional right which the democratic government has to uphold at all times. Decent work is the foundation of the fight against poverty and inequality. The creation of decent work and sustainable livelihoods is central to the new government's agenda. As the municipality we are committed to ensuring the advancement of this agenda," she said.

Gumede said the city will continue to ensure that MK Vets, the youth, women and people with disabilities are supported in accordance with labour relations act and Military Veterans Act.

"Since Monday night, our employees, councillors and volunteers have been on the ground cleaning the city and trying to bring stability. No amount of sabotage will deter our hard working spirit, we will continue with the mandate that we got from the electorate. We will ensure that this city is clean and we will not tolerate any further sabotage and lawlessness," she said.

