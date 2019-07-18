picture: David Ritchie / Independent Media

Durban - A long-standing dispute between the eThekwini Municipality and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) over the issue of speed cameras is continuing. The DA’s Shaun Ryley said the dispute had been running for two years and left the metro police unable to fulfill one of their most vital responsibilities.

The Mercury reported on the issue in May when it came before the city’s security and emergency services committee.

In July 2017, the city was ordered to stop speed timing operations as the NPA had red-flagged the pricing model of the electronic enforcement tender.

It is believed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had raised concerns relating to the electronic enforcement contract between the city and the company providing the cameras.

This means offences caught on static cameras, including motorists who fail to stop at red traffic lights, and those who flout the speed limit and drove in lanes designated for public transport vehicles, have not been punished.

Other fines relating to parking violations, unroadworthy vehicles and drunk driving were not affected.

“The municipality is now locked in an ongoing tussle with the NPA over who is right. With no end to this battle in sight, speeding motorists are allowed to run amok in the city,” Ryley said.

He added that the party’s councillors were inundated with complaints about speedsters.

“People’s lives are at risk and someone needs to be held accountable for this,” he said.

Metro police head Commissioner Steve Middleton said the department did not believe it had done anything wrong in terms of the tender specifications and the pricing structure.

“We have a senior legal council opinion regarding the process,” he said.

Middleton declined to comment further, adding that the matter was sub judice.

The NPA did not respond to requests for comment yesterday.

In May, the then KwaZulu-Natal DPP, advocate Moipone Noko, declined to divulge the details of what had led to the halting of the enforcement operations.

“We are not in a position to divulge the details, save to say that there are matters regarding compliance that need to be addressed before we issue the authorisations or allow the continuation of the existing authorisations,” Noko said.

The dispute does not affect the speed timing cameras operated by the Transport Department and Road Traffic Inspectorate.

