In an email to The Mercury, Tansnat’s chief operations officer, Vickesh Maharaj, said there was a settlement agreement between the municipality and the bus operator that dictated the processes that should be followed.
“We do not agree with the amount outstanding and that the amount is uncollectable. The situation is that the city owes Tansnat,” said Maharaj.
He was responding to a report brought to the city’s executive committee last week which claimed that the bus operator owed the city R425317194. The report also stated that the debt was “uncollectable”.
The report further stated that Tansnat held the biggest debt owing the city.