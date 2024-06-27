City officials drumming up investment on visit to US

Officials from the eThekwini Municipality are “drumming up” investment for the city across the US. The City’s Economic Development and Planning chairperson, Councillor Thembo Ntuli, eThekwini city manager, Musa Mbhele, and head of catalytic projects, George Mohlakoana, met with the business leaders during a dinner engagement in Los Angeles.

The municipality said in a statement that the engagement was attended by over 30 presidents and chief executive officers from various corporate organisations in Los Angeles. It said business and City leaders agreed to collaborate on a number of projects in sectors that included property development, health, artificial intelligence and arts. Ntuli said: “This was a highly successful business meeting with some of the most successful entrepreneurs in the USA. The business community in Los Angeles is eager to invest in Durban and have a footprint in our City. As a government, we will do everything to support them.”

Mbhele said the engagement enabled the City and business leaders in Los Angeles to share strategies and develop a common plan of action. “The presentations that have been made are exactly what we came to Los Angeles for. We will embark on further discussions with the business leaders as we continue to reach out to the rest of the world and the African continent to attract investors into eThekwini,” said Mbhele. The meeting with business leaders in Los Angeles was also a platform for the City to discuss the reSURGEnce Conference taking place at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) from July 17 to 21, 2024.