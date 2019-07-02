PICTURE: PIXABAY

Durban - Two senior eThekwini Municipality employees and a former ward councillor fell victim to a cellphone number-porting scam last month. A cellphone number is ported when customers want to retain their number despite moving from one mobile network to another.

The municipal head of international and governance relations, Eric Apelgren, who uses the Cell C network, warned his friends on Facebook that there had been a recent spike in the illegal porting of numbers by criminals.

He said he recently fell victim to a scam in which criminals attempted to steal money and information.

“If you are the victim of an illegal porting of your number, immediately contact your service provider’s porting number division,” he said.

Apelgren added that the criminals could also use the ported number to access internet or cellphone banking.

“Change your access codes and passwords when you have been a victim of this cybercrime,” he said.

Metro police head Steve Middleton said also he had received a message from Vodacom stating that his number port was being processed.

“I had never asked for my number to be ported,” said Middleton.

Former ward councillor Brandon Pillay said he was very “upset” with his network provider, Vodacom, for allowing numbers to be ported without checks and balances.

Pillay said that last month criminals had attempted to port his number a few times, and even though he had contacted the network provider to flag his number, the process took too long and he eventually fell victim to the scam.

“I woke up on Saturday morning and my number had been ported. I called Vodacom who confirmed that my number had been ported to MTN,” he said.

He added that his number was later returned to the Vodacom network.

Cell C spokesperson Candice Jones said that if an individual customer suspected that a number had been ported fraudulently, they should immediately contact Cell C’s forensics division at 0610007007.

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy said mobile network operators were not responsible for managing the porting of numbers or the regulations under which the process was carried out.

“Number porting regulations are regulated by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), while the porting process is managed by Number Portability Company, an independently run company,” said Kennedy.

He said Vodacom’s investigation confirmed that none of the porting requests had been successful.

Paseka Maleka, Icasa’s spokesperson, said their Compliance and Consumer Affairs Division was aware of complaints of fraudulent porting of numbers.

Maleka added that Icasa does not necessarily deal with fraud as that fell within the ambit of the SAPS.

“The network provider should also be able to provide details of such fraud activities as they do have fraud units that deal with such matters in their companies,” he said.

The Mercury