City officials fear for their lives after senior manager's murder









Durban- Staff working in the eThekwini Municipality’s finance department have been left fearful and on edge after a senior manager in the Accounts Payable unit was gunned down outside his Shallcross home last week. Colin Pather, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, was shot in the back of the head by an unknown man in his driveway shortly after he finished work last Thursday. The murder comes a month after another municipal employee was shot dead at the waste water centre in Verulam. Pather’s relative, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said the family believed that his execution-style killing was linked to his position at the municipality which involved making payments to city contractors. The relative said that Pather was threatened about a year ago and was placed on special leave and only returned to work about three months ago.

Pather, who worked for the municipality for more than 20 years, never discussed the nature of the threat with his family.

Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, city manager Sipho Nzuza said they were shocked by the killing.

“This is indeed creating a climate of fear among municipal workers. We will be looking at securing the municipal buildings by providing more security. We may not be aware of all the areas that are vulnerable and that’s why we will be depending on workers to point out those areas,” Nzuza said.

He said that normally, the procedure was that those workers who were being threatened would report the matter to the municipality and it would be escalated with the police. The police would then investigate the case and determine whether there was a need for further protection.

“If you look at where (Pather) was killed, it seems like those people had followed him and attacked him where he was most vulnerable. Where he worked is a high-security area so it would have been difficult to breach that area,” Nzuza said.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said they did not want to speculate about the motive for the murder, but said the municipality was taking steps to improve security in its sections where there was “noise”.

“When workers see other workers being killed at their homes or at work that does create a climate of fear. But we urge workers that should they feel threatened, they should report the matter to the municipal manager through their department head so that threat assessments can be done,” Kaunda said.

In an interview with The Mercury shortly after a family prayer at Pather’s Shallcross home yesterday, his sister Charlene said her brother’s murder had broken the family.

She said his death was the second tragedy for the family as their other brother drowned on the South Coast when he was a teenager.

“My mother and I have now lost all the men in our lives. My brother died many years ago tragically, then my father and now Colin.

“This death has completely broken us. Colin was the breadwinner of the household and lived with my mother. He was a humble, loving, soft-spoken person who never said no to anything we asked of him,” she said.

The Shallcross home was still adorned with decorations from Pather’s surprise 50th birthday party they held for him recently. A bouquet of fresh flowers had been laid on the driveway where he died.

Describing the shooting, the relative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Pather arrived at the home around 4.35pm after he was dropped off by his lift club members.

“The lift club drove off and he walked up the driveway. While he was trying to open the lock on the gate, a man came up to him and shot him in the head. Then the man jumped into a white vehicle and it sped off.

“Colin’s mother and uncle were the first at his side and they said he tried to say something but the words did not come out,” the relative said.

Pather’s cellphone, jacket and wallet which contained R1500 were not taken in the incident, which ruled out robbery as a motive.

The relative explained that Pather’s job entailed processing payments to contractors but he had to ensure that all necessary processes were followed and relevant signatures were recorded before payment was made.

The relative said that often payments were held up at Pather’s department because the necessary signatures were not obtained.

“This would obviously anger those who are waiting for payment. Colin was a sincere man who did things by the book. In this municipality, sincerity and honesty doesn’t take you far so in the end, his good values were his downfall,” the relative said.

According to the relative, Pather had said that a man had come to his office a month ago and threatened his staff, demanding that a particular payment be processed.

“That’s about all that he told us. He never talked much about the goings-on at work,” the relative said.

The family member said they wanted justice to be done and the shooter and the person who ordered the killing to be arrested.

The Mercury