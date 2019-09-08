A woman walks across uneven ground to her flimsy and humble dwelling. | Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Rapid urbanisation as rural and small town dwellers move to cities in search of jobs and social services is driving the growth of hundreds of informal settlements in Durban that pose a risk to the health and lives of the thousands of people who live in them. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Musawakhe Mayisela, said the city faced challenges stemming from the legacy of spatial segregation and unequal development.

He added that the municipality had a strategy to assist people living in informal settlements.

Mayisela said the historical legacy was manifested in these settlements, which are characterised by overcrowding, a high incidence of disasters including fires, floods and mudslides and high rates of communicable diseases due to the pervasive slum-like living conditions.

According to Mayisela an estimated 238 000 households live in more than 549 informal settlements across

the city.

Of these, he said 226 informal settlements had been fully electrified and a further 45 had been partially electrified, serving about 120 000

households.

Water is supplied to at least 148 000 households within approximately 231 informal settlements.

“The city has a two-pronged strategy for assisting people living in informal settlements.

“Fully subsidised housing is being developed in both Greenfields projects like Cornubia, and there are in situ upgrade projects where formal houses are built at the location of the informal settlements,” Mayisela said.

He said the city’s limited financial resources constrained the provision of free housing.

“The city has developed an ap­proach that will rapidly address a range of basic health and safety issues to as many households as possible. Ten to 15 households can receive basic services for the same cost as one family can be provided with a free house.

“We aim to provide all households with basic services by 2030,” he added.

Mayisela said to better integrate informal and rural settlements into cities, residents needed to be recognised, politically, socially and spatially.



He said the city was developing a tenure system which will give long-term residents the security to make investments in their houses, knowing that they are free from the threat of eviction.

“To make a meaningful impact in informal settlements and rural areas, informal settlement upgrading must go beyond the delivery of basic services.

“We must also incorporate other stakeholders outside of the local authority, in particular, the social sector including departments of education, health and social development,” Mayisela said.

KZN Department of Human Settlements and Public Works spokesperson, Mbulelo Baloyi, said there were 743 informal settlements in the province.

He said the department was working with municipalities to address service delivery to informal settlements through its Interim Services Policy.

“Under the policy, the big munici­palities are responsible to provide services to the residents with the assistance of the department,” said Baloyi.

