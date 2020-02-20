Several neighbours earlier raised the alarm over alleged non-compliance with building regulations, including building within the building line, exceeding the allowable building to land ratio and contending the owner of the property had not applied for special consent for this.
A neighbour, Ben Skevington, who earlier raised concerns about an electrical installation on the Bowen Road property, attended the scene to assist the owner of the property on the night of the fire.
“I saw sparks coming up from the ground and the fire department arrived and said we can’t go into the garden. It was dangerous. I am surprised the place didn’t catch fire,” Skevington said.
The owner of the property, who gave her name only as Fairy, said there were no injuries and the fire department had attended to the scene.