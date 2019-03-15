Kevin Malunga

DURBAN - The office of the Public Protector is pressuring the eThekwini Municipality to implement the recommendations it made to improve the lives of Glebelands hostel residents. Yesterday the Deputy Public Protector, advocate Kevin Malunga, and members of the Human Rights Commission met mayor Zandile Gumede to raise their concerns about the city’s failure to implement the recommendations.

The municipality is among several organisations that have been named and shamed by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for failing to implement her findings.

The public protector’s report, released in 2017, recommended that specific actions be taken at the volatile hostel to rehabilitate the facility and ensure that people were accommodated in a dignified and secure environment.

The hostel drew nationwide attention following a number of killings that took place there. “We have received complaints from a complainant from Glebelands and from civil society that none of the recommendations made by the public protector have been implemented, that is why we came to visit,” said public protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.

He said the report had made numerous recommendations on the provision of basic services, social welfare service and security. It had highlighted the need for the provision of lighting and the installation of cameras, among others.

“The public protector feels the city has failed to comply. In August our team was dispatched to the hostel and found that not much had been done in terms of implementing the recommendations,” he said.

He added that during yesterday’s meeting Gumede had said that a lot of work had been done, although this was not matched by the reality on the ground.

“She also apologised for the delays in the implementation of the recommendations.”

Segalwe said that as part of ensuring the implementation of the recommendations, the council had called for a report-back meeting at the hostel on April30.

In a statement, the municipality said Gumede had expressed her gratitude for the visit.

“After a fruitful and successful engagement, several recommendations were put forward and it was agreed that these would be implemented as a matter of urgency.”

Gumede also committed herself to spearheading the project to rehabilitate the hostel.

THE MERCURY