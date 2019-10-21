City reveals plan to upgrade informal settlements









Picture: Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA) Durban - More than R400million has been set aside to upgrade informal settlements in the eThekwini Municipality. This is according to municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, who said the funding has been provided by the national Department of Human Settlements. He said 560 informal settlements would be upgraded. He said the project would not include settlements built on land that was seized during illegal invasions. “The upgrade will depend on the availability of funds. This development also refutes the narrative that the government disregards the welfare of poor people living in informal settlements,” he said. A report on the upgrade project was recently tabled before the city’s executive committee (exco).

Acting head of communications for the municipality, Mandla Nsele said the report, initially tabled by the city’s Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee, stated that the new approach was aimed at focusing on integrated upgrading to foster a different and more functional relationship between the state and the urban poor.

“Ward councillors and communities from the settlements will be consulted prior to and during the construction of any services, as part of the incremental upgrading initiatives,” Nsele said.

Mayisela said they have a two-pronged strategy for assisting people living in informal settlements.

“Fully subsidised housing is being developed in both Greenfields projects like Cornubia, and in in-situ upgrading projects, where formal houses are built in the location of the informal settlement. These houses are provided for qualifying beneficiaries at no cost.”

Mayisela added that the provision of free houses was constrained by the unavailability of financial resources.

“The city has developed an approach which will rapidly address a range of basic health and safety issues, for as many households as possible. Ten to 15 households can receive basic services like electricity, water, sanitation, road and footpath access for the same cost as one family can be provided with a free house,” he said.

Mayisela said the informal settlement upgrading programme had evolved from the installation of taps in informal settlements in the 1990s, to a city-wide, incremental upgrading programme, which aimed to improve the living conditions of informal settlement dwellers, in the places where they already live, through the creation of transversal management structures at both the strategic and technical levels, and forming partnerships with other state agencies, NGOs, academia and communities.

He said a dedicated team had been tasked with identifying informal settlements to upgrade and determine the populations of each one.

“These are then classified into three categories. We have settlements where a full upgrade into a formal housing project is under way, settlements which can be upgraded in-situ but no formal housing project will be implemented in the short term, settlements which are not in an ideal location for upgrading but relocation is not urgent and settlements where immediate relocation is required.

A project pipeline is currently being developed, based on the categorisation and the current levels of service available to residents,” Mayisela said.

The city said while the formal free housing programme continued, incremental upgrading has delivered more than 1500 communal ablution blocks containing showers, toilets and wash-troughs maintained by local caretakers, 102000 informal households were fully electrified and there had been upgrading of early childhood development centres.

“We aim to provide all households with basic services by 2030. The aim of the programme is to rapidly address poor living conditions in informal settlements by providing basic services, including waste collection, electrification, improvement to roads and access ways, and water and sanitation facilities. In some cases, this may require a small portion of settlements’ residents to relocate to enable access,” he said.

In order to really make a meaningful impact in informal settlements and rural areas, informal settlement upgrading must go beyond the delivery of basic services and also incorporate other stakeholders outside of the local authority, in particular, the social sector including the departments of education, health and social development.

“We are also testing various models for enhanced community engagement, including entering into agreements with community-based organisations like Shack Dwellers International, and expanding the social facilitation and area-based management capacity in the city,” he said.

The Mercury