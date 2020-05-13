City sets up centre to help the homeless beyond Covid-19

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has committed to opening a harm reduction centre to assist homeless addicts after the lockdown which aims at reducing the harms associated with drug use. This is according to Professor Monique Marks who heads up the Urban Futures Centre at the Durban University of Technology. Marks is part of deputy mayor Belinda Scott’s drug treatment program for the homeless addicts at the emergency Covid-19 shelters. She said a site called Bellville, opposite City View, has been identified to open the public-private enterprise which would take a massive massive effort to open. The harm reduction centre would consist of a variety of programmes aimed at reducing the harms associated with drug use according to Marks. “It includes providing people who use drugs particularly heroin and related drugs - remember that whoonga and sugars are actually heroin - with medication hopefully, to substitute, and to allow people to manage their withdrawals and to maintain healthy lives thereafter,” said Marks.

Psycho-social intervention as a means of basic medical care would also be provided said Marks

She said the centre would also have a legitimate needle syringe exchange programme which has gone through a long legal and procedural City process.

“It's important because if people are sharing needles they are also transmitting blood born illnesses to one another. This is the last thing we want in a situation like Covid,” said Marks

Marks said the centre would also offer the families of addicts a space to congregate and deliberate.

“We are going to be having massive community consultations around what is acceptable in that space so that people are well aware of what that space would be used for before it is used,” she said.

She said this process would be done together with City officials.

“That’s critical because what we are going to be doing in that way is really pulling participatory governance into action in a real way,” said Marks.

Marks said there would be an increase of drug-related disorders post Covid-19 but it was not because of the virus.

“The reason for the increase in drug use is simply because there is a huge drug market and Durban is a port city. So a lot of drugs coming from Afghanistan and Pakistan come in through the port.

She said people use drugs because they have a history of trauma and disconnect which would not go away.

“That is probably going to get even worse, and predominantly because of the loss of jobs which people are already experiencing,” said Marks.

However, Marks said people would also feel a disconnect as a result of social distancing.

“Let's not think that this was not going to be on the rise anyway, it's a problem that we will have had to get our heads around, and I think at least the city of Durban is taking positive steps to do that,” she said.

The Mercury