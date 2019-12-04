City manager Sipho Nzuza believes the severe backlog experienced by the City’s Internal Investigating Unit (CIIU) could have been reduced had managers handled some hearings on their own and not referred them to the CIIU.
In a report brought to the city’s executive committee yesterday, it was revealed that 300 disciplinary cases were yet to be resolved.
Nzuza told exco that a number of these cases dated as far back as 2003.
Nzuza said that about 100 of those cases were minor, and could have been handled by the line managers instead of being referred to the CIIU.